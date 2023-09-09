Dairy Queen's Healthiest Menu Options Might Surprise You

We'll admit that Dairy Queen isn't the first place we head to when looking for a healthy meal. It's a great go-to for a splurge when you're craving a burger, a chicken strip basket, or a frozen dessert, but healthy? Not exactly. Regardless of your lifestyle, there may come a time or circumstance (say, a road trip or a busy weeknight) when swinging through your local Dairy Queen drive-through may be the best option for a meal or a snack. If you're trying to stay in a somewhat healthy place with your diet, is Dairy Queen even an option?

According to the FDA, the recommended amount of calories a person should consume in a day is 2000. Of course, everybody's nutritional needs differ. Where one person may need more protein, another might prioritize less sodium or more fiber. It's important to remember that everyone's calorie and nutritional concerns vary, but by using this caloric intake model as a baseline, we've rounded up some of the healthiest DQ offerings. With this list, you can go into any meal at Dairy Queen armed with the knowledge you need to make the best choice for you.