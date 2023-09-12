Costco's Kirkland Popcorn Is A Buttery Act II Copycat

With more and more movies going to streaming, families have turned to having movie nights indoors. However, people's love for popcorn as a cheap, easy-to-fix snack has not changed. If you have a large family, you may want to consider buying Costco's Kirkland Signature popcorn. Many find it a great alternative to popular name brands like Act II. In fact, some shoppers prefer it.

Kickstarting in the 1990s, Costco sells a range of products under its Kirkland Signature brand, leading to a range of copycat products that many swear by. There's a good reason that Costco's products taste similar to its name-brand competition. The warehouse chain partners with the same manufacturers to produce its products. Whether this is true of Costco's popcorn and Act II is unknown; it's certainly possible the Kirkland signature popcorn is made by a major popcorn manufacturer.

Kirkland popcorn is perfect for families buying in bulk, as it comes with 44 bags. That's a whole lot of movie nights! In comparison, the smaller boxes of Act II contain just six packs. It's important to note that Kirkland costs $16 on average, while Act II costs only around $4. However, comparatively, you would spend around $29 to get 44 bags of Act II popcorn. When it comes to taste, shoppers notice some key differences.