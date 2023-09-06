What Happened To The McDonald's Location Owned By The Queen?

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II was very particular about her food. In fact, there were some foods that Her Majesty never ate, so it may surprise many to learn that the queen owned a McDonald's, located in Oxfordshire's Banbury Gateway Shopping Park. We should note that Queen Elizabeth owned half of the entire United Kingdom shoreline, so technically the Royal Family owns the land, not the McDonald's itself .

It's actually not the first McDonald's that the Queen owned. Previously, she also owned one in Bath Road Retail Park in Slough, but she opted to sell the land that the McDonald's was on in 2016. It's ironic that the Queen would fall into ownership of one of the restaurants, considering her disdain for the establishment. Speaking with British Heritage, the queen's former chef Darren O'Grady revealed she never cared for McDonald's, though she did like hamburgers. In contrast, Prince William and Harry, like many kids of the era, were fans of the establishment thanks to its Happy Meals toys.

So what happened to the queen's McDonald's after her passing in 2022? Did she end up gifting it to Prince William and Harry who may have appreciated it better? No, the McDonald's — along with the rest of the land — was passed down to her son King Charles III, though some of that land has since been further passed down to his son Prince William.