The Non-Kitchen Tool That Can Stoke Your Grill's Stubborn Coals

You've been eagerly waiting, the minutes ticking like hours, for your grill coals to finally reach that ideal fiery state. But did you know there's a clever trick to expedite this process? When frustration starts to creep in, simply reach for an unexpected tool: your hair dryer. Point it toward the coals, and with a swift burst of air, watch as flames burst to life. This unconventional yet highly effective method of stoking your coals works because the blow dryer pushes air, or oxygen, into the fire, which helps fuel it.

It is, ultimately, causing those coals to heat right up. But is it safe? Well, it's not safe to ever aim electronics onto open heat. If you are going to aim your blowdryer at an open grill, make sure to warn your fellow barbecuers. Additionally, ensure you set the hair dryer to its lowest setting and point your face away from the fire. Backdraft or backdraught can occur when there's a sudden surge of oxygen, and it can cause the fire to literally explode.

Never try this without grill supervision and the proper fire safety gear, like a fire extinguisher and goggles. And watch out for the blow dryer's cord. This is a definite trip hazard. So, whether it's an impromptu backyard cookout or a planned feast with friends, knowing this trick could be your secret weapon for getting that grill going.