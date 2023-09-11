The Five Guys Hack That Gets You 2 Burgers For (Almost) The Price Of One

The internet is rife with a wide variety of fast food hacks to save you money, experiment with new flavor combinations, and find hidden menu items. Unfortunately, not all hacks presented on social media apps are winners. One such trick comes to us courtesy of a viral TikTok video, which shows a method for getting two Five Guys cheeseburgers for little more than the price of one.

Based on the comments, this hack seems to have raised a lot of eyebrows in the fast food community, as Five Guys has garnered something of a reputation for its high-priced burgers and fries. The trick calls for ordering a single cheeseburger, which comes with two patties, along with an extra set of buns, as well as a ton of additional toppings. Five Guys doesn't charge extra for their toppings, meaning consumers can order enough lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and other extras to spread across two separate burgers.

Once you've received your order, simply disassemble and reassemble your meal, placing one beef patty on each set of buns, and stacking high with your free toppings for two separate burgers.