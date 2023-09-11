Korean Barbecue Comes In More Flavors Than You Might Imagine

Korean barbecue is an all-encompassing term that describes the cut of meat, the way it is cooked, and the actual flavor of the finished dish. It is typically sweeter and spicier than American barbecue and is served communal style. Korean barbecue restaurants will often have a charcoal grill built into the middle of the dining room tables for the guests to cook their meat fresh. The taste comes in many variations, and the style of cooking has a long history.

Bulgogi is a common dish in Korean barbecue. The name derives from "bul", meaning fire, and "gogi", meaning meat. Bulgogi is thinly sliced cuts of marinated beef served in small chunks. The taste is wholly unique and is served with banchan (small side dishes) that are meant to be shared.

Other meats can also be used in Korean barbecue, including pork ribs, brisket, or chicken. Whichever meat is prepared, it is served in bite-sized chunks with small dishes of seasoned greens, candied sweet potatoes, eggs in soy sauce, or any combination of hundreds of different banchan. The idea behind Korean barbecue is similar to Japanese hibachi — the food is meant to be shared between people around the dining room table.