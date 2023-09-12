Pittsburgh Salad May Be The Most Delicious Way To Get Some Greens

The beauty of a Pittsburgh salad is that it can be whatever you want; it's customizable. The ingredients are flexible in that you can add your favorite salad stand-bys — so long as french fries end up on top. They're non-negotiable. They can be any french fry cut you want — hand cut or frozen, fried or oven-baked, curly, waffle, shoestring — so long as they're hot, crunchy, and potato-y.

As for the more delicate ingredients, you can go in virtually any direction: crisp, cooling cucumbers, pickled spicy peppers for some acidity, raw onion, tomato, red pepper. You create your own destiny, friend. To withstand the heat of the hot french fry and meat, you need a good, sturdy base, so delicate salad greens like arugula or baby spinach are out (unless you're a fan of wilted greens) — opt for iceberg or romaine instead. Most restaurants will give you two options for the meat: chicken or steak. But here you actually also have a choice, like any cut of steak you want, or even fish or shrimp. In some small pockets of Pittsburgh, kibbeh isn't unheard of. Top it all with grated mozzarella or cheddar and your favorite salad dressing, then you have yourself a Pittsburgh salad.

This seemingly pedestrian dish can also be gussied up for higher-end restaurants, perhaps by using free-range organic meat, artisanal cheeses, or imported ingredients. Just as long as the french fries are good.