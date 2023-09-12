Pumpkin Lasagna Gives The Italian Classic A Fall Twist

When fall rolls around and you hear the first crunch of leaves under your feet during your morning commute, you know it's time to bring back everything pumpkin. The orange squash is synonymous with sweater weather and Halloween, and every fall its flavors make their return into our favorite food items — like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam that just made its comeback at Starbucks. Where you may not be used to seeing pumpkin is in a staple Italian dish — lasagna.

A cheesy pumpkin lasagna incorporates all of the flavors of fall into the warm and comforting classic pasta dish. It features sage, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, and nutmeg — all festive fall flavors that you might not expect would appear in a lasagne, but that work all the same. If you're feeling hesitant about this combination, don't be. Pumpkin has been featured in other popular pasta dishes, like this pumpkin carbonara that also highlights nutmeg as a pairing, or these pumpkin ravioli that incorporate sage.