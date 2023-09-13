What Ever Happened To Sebastian's After Kitchen Nightmares?

Sebastian's was one of Gordon Ramsay's earlier attempts at restaurant rehabilitation in the United States, appearing all the way back in Season One of the hit show "Kitchen Nightmares." It was immediately apparent to the British chef why the restaurant was in danger of closing when Ramsay visited in 2007. The menu featured frozen items rather than fresh ingredients — a potential turnoff for customers.

So it may come as little surprise that Sebastian's ended up closing only a few months after the episode aired. In addition to the menu, Ramsay infamously argued with the owner Sebastian De Modica, who stubbornly refused to listen to Ramsay's suggestions for improvement. Things came to a head during dinner service when De Modica attempted to hijack the restaurant's relaunch by bringing back his old menu.

While De Modica said he saw the error of his ways and would make an effort to follow Ramsay's advice, the owner reportedly slipped back into his old ways and dinner menu after the cameras stopped rolling. After closing the restaurant, De Modica and his wife Nichole (who co-owned Sebastian) relocated to New England.