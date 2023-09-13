The Classic Origins Of Jordan Marsh Blueberry Muffins

If you've spent time learning about baking in your day-to-day or just keep a card box of vintage recipes in your kitchen, you've probably heard of Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins. They're touted as the best around, and not just by common blueberry muffin lovers — they've made their mark on American baking and confectionery. That's thanks in part to The New York Times. In 1985, food columnist Marian Burros shared the recipe for Ritz-Carlton blueberry muffins, along with her top muffin spots. But someone wrote in to note the glaring omission of Jordan Marsh muffins, which they said were the best-ever blueberry muffins. Burros later published the Jordan Marsh recipe and thus kicked off a major food rivalry between the two muffin recipes.

Jordan Marsh was a downtown Boston department store chain founded by Eben Dyer Jordan and Benjamin L. Marsh that opened its first location in 1851. Sadly, after a 100-year-plus run, Jordan Marsh declared bankruptcy — but the legacy of the muffins it served at its cafe lived on. And in 2023, Mara Richmond wrote to The Times explaining that her father, Arnold Gitlin, had developed the recipe. She said that her father drew inspiration from an 1847 cookbook called "The New England Economical Housekeeper, and Family Receipt Book." What became the Jordan Marsh muffin is beloved for its super sweet, moist, cake-like consistency, as well as its very pronounced blueberry flavor.