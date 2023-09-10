The Reason A Pint Of Blueberries Weighs 12 Ounces

Riddle me this: If the pint of blueberries you pick up from the grocery store weighs only 12 ounces, how much money should your grocer reimburse you, since we all know a pint is 16 ounces? Answer: Your grocer owes you zero dollars, but your elementary school teacher might want to send you an encouraging note because, while we likely passed a quiz on this matter before the fifth grade, it's still an elusive concept for the best of us.

That pint is full of gorgeous blueberries that are solid, which means they cannot be squished into every corner and crevice of the container. So, heaviness is not what the grocer means by a pint of blueberries, but rather, it's about volume. In other words, the volume of (normal size) blueberries that can fit into this size container equals a pint. It's the same idea when measuring dry ingredients for baking. This is why you are not to use your measuring cup to scoop flour from your jar, and by all means never tamp it down! You mess with the volume of flour when you do. Conversely, do tamp down brown sugar (squeeze it in real tight) because that's the volume of brown sugar that recipes mean when they call for a heaping cup.

Still confused? Consider this: It used to be even worse. Measurements lacked much standardization until 1896 when cooking icon Fannie Farmer codified them into what American chefs have been using ever since. Here's how that happened.