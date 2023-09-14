Costco's Parisian Bakeries Are Just As French As You'd Expect

While the concept of buying in bulk at Costco is pretty much universal, the bulk goods carried by the wholesale giant can vary from one location to the next. For instance, the most popular Costco bakery items in the U.S. aren't the same as the most popular bakery items at French Costco store.

First things first — the bread. Sure, Costcos in the U.S. have a wide assortment of breads, but Costcos in France have giant pallets of baguettes. Per Reddit, one French Costco had no fewer than 12 full pallets of baguettes, and we can't even begin to fathom how many baguettes each pallet holds.

In terms of desserts, French Costcos are chock-full of freshly baked beignets, giant empanadas, custard tarts, profiteroles, apple crumbles, crème brûlée, and, of course, macarons. What would be the point of having Costco in France if you couldn't buy beignets in bulk?