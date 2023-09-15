The Culinary Movement That Would Stop Fast Food In Its Tracks

For many consumers, stopping by a fast-food restaurant is often a quick and convenient solution to dinner amid a busy week. It's easy and cheap (even with rising food prices). There are now more than 200,000 fast food restaurants in the United States as of 2023. However, if one movement had its way, that number would go down to zero.

Since it was founded in 1989, the Slow Food Movement has slowly been gaining traction both in the U.S. and globally. It has more than 1,600 communities in more than 160 countries. The movement was born out of a protest against putting a McDonald's in Rome, but it has set its eyes on the entire fast food industry in the years since. There are several tenets of the Slow Food Movement, but one of the main ones is a push for local food and produce with a focus on preserving regional customs and traditions. Those who believe in slow food see the globalization of the food industry as detrimental to local identities but also to the environment, pointing to the amount of food waste every year.

According to the philosophy of Slow Food, one should eat food that is good, clean, and fair. Paula Shatkin, a Slow Foods committee member, told Nonprofit Quarterly, "We want people to learn to eat locally and seasonally. Don't buy apples in January that were shipped over here from New Zealand ... Buy apples in apple season."