Why There Are So Few Fast Food Pasta Chains

Everyone wants to grab a fast food meal now and then, and there are certainly plenty of options for those moments. But, have you ever wondered why pasta is rarely an option when it comes to fast food? Many people love fast food, and plenty of people surely love pasta, so why do the two so rarely overlap? Sure –– there are a few fast food pasta chains out there like Noodles & Company or Fazoli's that boast offering Italian food at a moment's notice. By the same token, there are some go-to pizza chains that have gotten into the pasta game, themselves, like Domino's and Pizza Hut. Still, while there may be an option or two for grabbing pasta on the go depending on where you're located, there certainly aren't many to choose from. While pasta may be a classic comfort food, it hasn't worked its way into the fast food space the way other comfort foods have.

There's more than one reason why fast food pasta hasn't made it big like fast food burgers or burritos: For one thing, cooking pasta isn't as conducive to speed and making mass quantities at once as a burger might be. There may be ways to make pasta more quickly, but it can't be done with quite the ease of throwing a few burgers on the grill. Also, people don't think of pasta as fast food, and this can actually make selling it difficult.