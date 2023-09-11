Costco Customers Are Over The Rising Prices Of Its Pre-Made Meals

Costco has long been a hub for those looking to find massive deals and high-quality discounts on bulk items. The warehouse store also touts an impressive selection of pre-made meals, ranging from salads and sandwiches to veggie spreads and a wide variety of other pre-packaged in-store goods. Unfortunately, due to rising inflation, Costco shoppers are beginning to feel the squeeze when it comes to certain pre-made meals, as well as items from the bakery.

This has been pointed out by several comments on Instagram posts by the CostcoBuys account, which helps to locate and promote exceptional deals at the chain to their more than 700,000 followers. Recent shares from the account include a pre-made Caprese Salad, which costs a staggering $16.41, as well as a Southwest Rotisserie Chicken Wrap that rings in at $6.99 per pound. As Costco members have noted, these prices are beginning to get out of hand.