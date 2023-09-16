The Difference Between Traditional Macchiatos And Starbucks' Flavorful Versions

Is there anything more confusing than a café menu filled with coffee variations lacking any kind of description of what they are? Even if you're an avid coffee drinker, the seemingly never-ending list of coffee-related terms and names can be hard to interpret. You're often left wondering, how is a macchiato different from a latte — and where does the word macchiato come from, anyway?

The Starbucks coffee menu features everything from cappuccinos to macchiatos, but many of these offerings are Americanized versions of the real thing, so it's hard to know what you're truly drinking sometimes. In many cases, there are pretty big differences between the traditional versions of drinks like the macchiato and the sugary apple-flavored version you pick up at Starbucks. But the chain does its best to offer both the classics and its own, newer takes on them that appeal to the masses that thirst for new ways to get their caffeine fix.