Costco Customers Aren't Exactly Vibing With The Food Court Table Changes

Could Costco be making a big change to its food courts? It's a question that many shoppers have been wondering themselves after noticing some tweaks to the layout at some Costco locations. The grocery chain may be unwilling to budge on its famously cheap hotdog combo, but it would appear the grocery warehouse is willing to make other tweaks. Namely, it has reportedly removed chairs from certain food courts, and customers aren't happy.

One customer took to Reddit to voice their displeasure, sharing an alleged picture of the Costco change. In the image, Costco replaces its usual chairs and table format with a series of standing tables instead. In the post, the Redditor pointed out some downsides to the new setup, writing, "So, with this horrendous setup, no children (or persons under 4 feet tall) are able to use the tables. I had to prop one leg up on the crossbar and balance my toddler on my lap so she could eat her ice cream, not an easy task."

Other shoppers also expressed concern, particularly for those who have a disability or are unable to stand for long periods of time. One user wrote, "This is also irritating because many elderly, who definitely also enjoy Costco, need to have a place to sit and have a hard time remaining standing in one spot."