What Even Is A Vol-Au-Vent Anyway?

Crafting a vol-au-vent is no easy task, in particular making the puff pastry from scratch. Puff pastry is time-consuming to make even though the only ingredients required are flour, water, salt, butter, and an egg. To begin, you would sieve your flour, then make a well in the middle of it — like a volcano-esque shape — and add the required salt and water to this well. The next step is mixing these ingredients to create a dough which gets formed into a ball and left to sit for 25 minutes.

After this period of sitting, the dough needs to be rolled out. The butter is then added to the middle and covered over by the dough. This sits for 10 minutes, and the final step is called a "tourage," which is a specific method of folding the butter and dough together. Once you've crafted your puff pastry dough, it gets cut into circles to create the vol-au-vent. The first circle is whole, but the next circle has the center cut out and shaped like a donut so that when the pastry bakes, it creates a bowl shape that's ready for filling. The cut out is later used as a lid for the vol-au-vent. There are many different filling options for a vol-au-vent — the pastry is filled with the one of your choosing and covered with the lid.