How Lacto-Fermentation Is Different From Canning

Now onto canning, and how it's different from lacto-fermentation. Canning has roots in Napoleonic France but has also been embraced here in the States. Like lacto-fermentation, canning is meant to preserve food, but the major difference between the two is that canning utilizes heat. The high levels of heat used in the canning process are meant to kill any harmful bacteria or microorganisms that may exist in the food being preserved. By ridding the food of these organisms, canning allows fruits and veggies that may normally only last a few days to have a significantly extended shelf life. Most foods can be canned in some way or another, but the common ones you may recognize are fruits and jellies, tomatoes, vegetables, and salsas.

So what are the benefits of canning versus other methods of food preservation? For one, canned food lasts much longer than fermented foods — no, that jar of pickles in the back of your fridge doesn't last forever. In addition, canned foods retain their flavor and are normally softer or cooked, whereas fermented foods gain new flavors. Canned foods are also able to be stored with a little more flexibility, while fermented items have to be kept in the fridge or in cool temperatures. In comparison, lacto-fermented foods retain a lot of their nutrients and have additional health benefits, like kimchi's anti-inflammatory effects. Lacto-fermentation could be more beneficial than canning health-wise, but the process you choose really just depends on your end goal for flavor or storage.