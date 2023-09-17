GBBO Star Kim-Joy's Shortbread Layer Takes Brownies Up A Notch

Kim-Joy is everyone's favorite cat-loving contestant from "The Great British Bake Off." While she finished as the runner-up in her first season, Kim-Joy took home the trophy on the special edition of "The Great New Year Bake Off" back in 2022, and ever since, she has been sharing her warm personality and delicious recipes with the world.

Her most recent cookbook is fittingly called "Bake Me a Cat: 50 Purrfect Recipes for Edible Kitty Cakes, Cookies, and More!" so it makes sense that Kim-Joy's brownies would also be cat-themed in some way or another. The brownies, posted to her TikTok account, feature cat-shaped cookies on top and another secret layer of shortbread on the bottom to kick things up a notch. To make your brownies "extra special," Kim Joy also suggests adding chunks of good quality chocolate to the batter and making sure you cut around the furry friend cookies.