Costco Missed A Golden Opportunity For A Kirkland Copycat With Its New Monopoly Game

As some fans pointed out on Reddit, the Costco Monopoly board contains a bit of a missed opportunity in its construction as well. For instance, rather than each property tile acting as one of the warehouse locations across the country, they could have shown individual Costco staples or departments. One commenter jested "Rotisserie should have been Boardwalk," in reference to the game's highly coveted final tile, while another person argued it should've been "1.50 hotdog" instead.

Obviously, if the Kirkland team had a chance to craft the game themselves, this could have been a massive opportunity to couch a number of inside jokes within the game that only true Costco superfans could understand. An unofficial copycat would also be perfectly lawful, as the Monopoly brand has seen hundreds of these spinoffs produced throughout the years, including games that follow the politics and landmarks of small towns, as well as varieties focused on pop culture, entertainment figures, and even individual politicians. You can even access services online to craft your own personalized Monopoly game, making the process quite simple.

Of course, the chain likely wanted its board game to appeal to a wide audience, even if it meant disappointing the most dedicated Costco cardholders. Despite the product's description confidently stating "Every detail in the charming game board design is a Costco-lover's dream," the lack of Kirkland signature branding surely leaves at least something to be desired.