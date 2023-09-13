Costco Missed A Golden Opportunity For A Kirkland Copycat With Its New Monopoly Game
Costco is known the world over for its extensive catalog of deals and discounts such as its famed $1.50 hot dog meal and the $1.99 pizza slice, as well as its store brand Kirkland, which offers affordable, quality alternatives to all sorts of popular products. Recently, the chain rolled out its latest item, Costco Monopoly, in an official collaboration with Hasbro games. The board game, which clocks in at a price point of $44.99, touts an oversized square game board with "Custom illustrations from Costco locations around the world" in place of the traditional property tiles.
Though the game seems to function as a perfectly serviceable twist on the century-old original, many Costco shoppers can't help but feel that it would have been better for the wholesale grocery chain to craft a Kirkland brand copycat instead. A Kirkland brand spinoff titled something like "Cost-opoly" or "Costcopoly" could have been a fun way for members to celebrate their loyalty to the brand, while also acting as a tongue-in-cheek reference to Costco's Kirkland products with cult followings, like the chain's signature rotisserie chicken.
What would a Kirkland brand Monopoly board look like?
As some fans pointed out on Reddit, the Costco Monopoly board contains a bit of a missed opportunity in its construction as well. For instance, rather than each property tile acting as one of the warehouse locations across the country, they could have shown individual Costco staples or departments. One commenter jested "Rotisserie should have been Boardwalk," in reference to the game's highly coveted final tile, while another person argued it should've been "1.50 hotdog" instead.
Obviously, if the Kirkland team had a chance to craft the game themselves, this could have been a massive opportunity to couch a number of inside jokes within the game that only true Costco superfans could understand. An unofficial copycat would also be perfectly lawful, as the Monopoly brand has seen hundreds of these spinoffs produced throughout the years, including games that follow the politics and landmarks of small towns, as well as varieties focused on pop culture, entertainment figures, and even individual politicians. You can even access services online to craft your own personalized Monopoly game, making the process quite simple.
Of course, the chain likely wanted its board game to appeal to a wide audience, even if it meant disappointing the most dedicated Costco cardholders. Despite the product's description confidently stating "Every detail in the charming game board design is a Costco-lover's dream," the lack of Kirkland signature branding surely leaves at least something to be desired.