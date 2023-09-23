Cleaning Your Moka Pot Will Lead To Better Tasting Coffee

Moka pots make excellent espresso-like coffee for a fraction of the price and are among the ways people enjoy their coffee worldwide. However, after a few uses of the pot, the coffee can start to taste different, sometimes even bitter. This is due to the oils, leftover grounds, and limescale from the water, all of which can build up in the moka pot and produce off-flavors in future cups of coffee.

Like any coffee maker, moka pots need to be washed after every use. These coffee pots are made from either stainless steel or aluminum, so abrasive detergents should be avoided, and they should never be cleaned in a dishwasher. For optimal care and best-tasting coffee, coffee grounds should be removed after each use, and a deeper cleaning should be done routinely. If the pot is used regularly, deep cleaning once a week is sufficient and limescale removal should be done twice a year (depending on the hardness of the water that is used). Not cleaning a coffee maker is one of the most common coffee mistakes people make at home, and this results in bad-tasting coffee.