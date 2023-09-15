Aldi's New Fall Margherita Pizza Features – Checks Notes – Pumpkin Crust

We bet you can't guess the flavor of the crust for Aldi's new autumnal Margherita pizza. Okay, even if you somehow didn't read the headline yet, the answer is obviously pumpkin. As many shoppers know, fall brings with it a variety of pumpkin- (and pumpkin spice-) flavored products. Pumpkins are typically harvested around the fall season, so this makes a certain amount of sense. But pumpkin and pizza combined together? Aldi may have gone too far with this one!

As one exasperated person writes on Aldi's Instagram, "Not everything has to be pumpkin." The shopping chain's PR team, however, simply deflects the criticism with a joking response: "Cue the 'You sure about that?' meme." There's no denying that pumpkin sells well, especially in the fall. Just take a look at Starbucks, which sells on average 20 million pumpkin spice lattes a year. Yes, we know that pumpkin spice isn't technically made with pumpkin, but it carries the spirit of this gourd.

For interested shoppers, Aldi's Margherita pizza features basil, cherry tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella, and spinach. And all those ingredients are encased in a crust made with pumpkin. (The chain is also selling a similar pizza with a beets-flavored crust, but that's decidedly less festive.)