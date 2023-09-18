Why Gas Station Hot Dogs Taste So Good

The hot dog, as common and ordinary as it may seem to some, might be the most polarizing food in the known world. It's an all-American innovation, a smooth-textured, mild-tasting variation on a standard German sausage that's sold ready-to-eat in countless locations. Yet the preparation of these hot dogs, as well as the outlets where they can be found, vary greatly in terms of credibility and fanciness. While hot dogs are often associated with baseball games, the venue in which they're sold and consumed by far more people every day brings the treat under a shadow. That comes with a reputation tinged with controversy, disdain, and sanctimonious dismissal centered on the humble gas station.

Yes, hot dogs are sold in gas stations. More accurately, they're found in convenience stores usually situated just a few yards away from the fuel pumps. Because of this less-than-traditional and not readily appetizing set-up, hot dogs are widely dismissed as low-class, even disgusting food. But the fact remains: Somebody is happily buying and consuming gas station hot dogs. If they weren't, hot dogs wouldn't be a standard, round-the-clock offering at tens of thousands of filling stations and convenience stores across the U.S.

For all the discredit and animosity that gas station hot dogs may receive, for many they're still immune to criticism. The reason: Gas station hot dogs are undeniably delicious and for myriad reasons. Here's a pointed defense of the humble champion of fast food, the gas station hot dog.