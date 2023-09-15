Aldi Shopper Seen Swapping Berries - Reddit Is Both Grossed Out And Impressed

There's nothing worse than getting home and finding a moldy strawberry in your container. Since the fruit comes prepackaged at Aldi, its difficult to ensure every piece is up to eating standard. However, one Aldi shopper took their refusal to have a bad strawberry in the bunch to the extreme.

In a video posted on the Aldi Reddit page, an unidentified shopper can be seen sorting through a package of strawberries. The customer had another bin of discarded strawberries nearby. They sorted through both containers picking only the best berries from both packages to buy themselves. Afterward, the customer put the container of rejected strawberries back into the produce section for the next unsuspecting customer.

Redditors took issue with the shopper's grocery foul, with one writing, "No one needs to make the situation worse by opening containers and touching multiple containers worth of fruit with filthy hands. That's simply self-entitled behavior." Others were begrudgingly impressed that the shopper was bold enough to slowly complete the process — even while they were being filmed. As customers pointed out in a Quora thread, it's "poor shopping etiquette" to go through packages of produce yourself, especially as it's unsanitary. While the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention already recommend washing one's fruit, this video shows another practical reason. You're not quite sure who handled your fruit before you bought it.