The Cheesecake Factory Hack That Delivers Buffalo Mac And Cheese

The Cheesecake Factory is well known for its extensive menu, which currently clocks in at over 20 pages of meals, desserts, and drinks to choose from. With so much variety, it comes as something of a shock that the chain restaurant doesn't offer an easy-to-order and crowd-pleasing Buffalo mac and cheese. Luckily, one TikToker cracked the case on how to get the delicious spicy combination, and in just a few brief steps.

The hack calls for ordering the Cajun Chicken Littles entree, which consists of spicy fried chicken. The meal comes with a side order of mashed potatoes and buttered corn, which can be subbed out for a skillet of macaroni and cheese. From there, it's as simple as asking your server for a free side of Buffalo sauce and combining your ingredients to construct a masterpiece!

If you want, ask for additional sauces such as barbecue and ranch in which to dip your remaining chicken tenders, just in case the Buffalo sauce becomes too spicy.