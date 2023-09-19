The Cheesecake Factory Hack That Delivers Buffalo Mac And Cheese
The Cheesecake Factory is well known for its extensive menu, which currently clocks in at over 20 pages of meals, desserts, and drinks to choose from. With so much variety, it comes as something of a shock that the chain restaurant doesn't offer an easy-to-order and crowd-pleasing Buffalo mac and cheese. Luckily, one TikToker cracked the case on how to get the delicious spicy combination, and in just a few brief steps.
The hack calls for ordering the Cajun Chicken Littles entree, which consists of spicy fried chicken. The meal comes with a side order of mashed potatoes and buttered corn, which can be subbed out for a skillet of macaroni and cheese. From there, it's as simple as asking your server for a free side of Buffalo sauce and combining your ingredients to construct a masterpiece!
If you want, ask for additional sauces such as barbecue and ranch in which to dip your remaining chicken tenders, just in case the Buffalo sauce becomes too spicy.
Will this hack work at your local Cheesecake Factory?
Unlike other popular TikTok food hacks, this secret menu item is easily attained, providing Buffalo mac and cheese lovers with an easy access to their favorite meal at the nearest Cheesecake Factory. In fact, this hack was endorsed by the restaurant chain itself, with a comment left on the video by The Cheesecake Factory's verified social media account stating "So you're a genius?"
@how.kev.eats
Cheesecake Factory Hack: Buffalo Mac n Cheese #cheesecakefactory #foodie #foodhack #hack #food #foodfam #buffalomacncheese #buffalo #macncheese
Other commenters agreed, leaving behind such statements as "My eyes are rolling and my mouth is watering!!!!" and "Revolutionary!!!" One even suggested that fans of the spicy, cheesy combo order the Buffalo chicken strips appetizer in place of the Chicken Littles, as the chicken will have already been tossed in the sauce.
Of course, The Cheesecake Factory menu has plenty of nooks and crannies to explore, offering many unique Buffalo sauce combinations for you to explore the next time you visit the chain.