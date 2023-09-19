Why Trader Joe's Will Never Have Self-Checkout

The convenience of self-checkout at grocery stores is becoming increasingly sought after. Not only does it allow a handful of people to check themselves out simultaneously, but it also reduces the need for cashiers to be on the clock. This is seemingly better for the business and its customers. Self-checkout machines are now the primary way to pay for groceries, totaling 55% of all transactions, according to a 2022 Video Mining study.

As customers gain familiarity with these devices, they appear to improve the overall shopping experience. Plus, stores are incentivized to invest in this technology to mitigate the increasing price of labor. Knowing this, it may seem odd that Trader Joe's doesn't have any self-checkout options. The truth is, this is an intentional move and the grocery chain has no plans on ever replacing their skilled workers with machines.

In episode 24 of Trader Joe's podcast with the company's Vice President of Marketing Matt Sloan and Marketing Director Tara Miller, they discussed their resistance to the changing landscape of contactless shopping, with Miller noting that "people remain [their] most valued resource." Similarly, in episode 65 of the podcast with Trader Joe's Chief Executive Officer Bryan Palbaum and the President and Vice CEO Jon Basalone, they shut down any rumors that self-checkout was coming soon, with Basalone saying, "We believe in people and we're not trying to get rid of our crew members for efficiency['s] sake."