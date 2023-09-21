The Inside Of A Coffee Pod Is Low-Key Disappointing

While the classic coffee pot brings that early-morning nostalgia, the coffee landscape is changing, and people are choosing to invest in more complicated devices. These days, it's not uncommon for homes to have a java setup that looks like a coffee shop. Much of this shift is credited to the rise of the Keurig system in the early 2000s.

The convenience of a Keurig was enticing because it offered freshly brewed coffee without the hassle of placing the filter and grounds into the pot and waiting for multiple cups to brew. Instead, a single button offered this warm, caffeinated beverage in a matter of seconds. Additionally, the cleanup was negligible since everything was encapsulated in the tiny plastic pods.

Over the years, though, consumers have questioned what exactly the inside of these Keurig coffee pods look like. With your classic K-cup, you can see from the outside that the top is a thin layer of foil that functions as a puncturable lid, which allows you to see the coffee grounds inside once used. However, the outer layer is a flexible plastic that holds a mini coffee filter inside like a hammock.