Pizzelle Cookies Get Their Signature Look From A Special Appliance

A pizzelle recipe is a thing of simplicity, as is often the case with authentic Italian cuisine. They require just five ingredients, and pantry staples at that. All you need to create pizzelle is some sugar, eggs, flour, oil or butter, and preferred flavorings.

To actually create the cookies you'll need a pizzelle maker. This can be either one with a long handle you hold over a flame or one similar to a waffle maker. The lattice-like designs are imprinted on both plates and come in a range of shapes and images, from a simple grid to an intricate snowflake. Simply drop a tablespoon of dough on the iron, close, and bake until there's no more steam, usually less than a minute. Give a gentle dusting of powdered sugar to the cookies as they cool.

When the pizzelle come off the iron, they're quite flexible. You can mold them into shapes — rolling them into cannoli shells is an easy hack. You can also turn them into ice cream cones or bowls for mousse or other treats. You have to act quickly though, because the pizzelle will harden after it cools.