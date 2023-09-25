Buc-Ee's Refill Hack Is Almost Too Good To Be True

While the original video advocates for soda quantities by the gallon or half-gallon, some commenters have considered even bigger options to get the most carbonated bang for their buck. "So your telling me I can get the biggest Home Depot bucket and fill it up with soda" one commenter queried, while another offered the prompt, "5 gallon with a funnel?" Others still considered the risk vs. reward factors for purchasing such massive quantities of soda, stating "Why do you need all that soda?" and, "Isn't a 2L bottle of soda the same price as a large bottle of water?"

The wording of the Buc-ee's policy does seem a bit nebulous and left up to interpretation, as most non-disposable containers are washable in some way or another. Realistically, the distinction between what is technically sanitary to drink from likely falls on the individual employees and locations of the convenience chain, meaning soda fanatics should probably stick to standard beverage vessels to be safe. Alternatively, you can purchase one of Buc-ee's 17-ounce travel mugs and get refills for free. While this doesn't award you multiple gallons of syrupy goodness, it does save additional money in the long run (and is good for the environment).