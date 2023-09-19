Taco Bell Stackers Finally Return To The Menu, But There's A Big Catch

Long-time Taco Bell fans may recall the limited menu item, the $1 Stacker, which was released back in 2017. A tortilla filled with beef, a blend of three cheeses, and cheese sauce, it's folded into a three-layered stack. While the $1 menu item sold very well, garnering something of a cult following, the chain has apparently waited to bring the Stackers back to the market for unknown reasons. That is, until new reports this week that the taco chain is planning another limited release of the classic item. Unfortunately, like many other popular menu items, the Stacker has become a victim of fast food inflation, now arriving with a doubled price tag of $2.

While some fans of the Stacker may be perfectly comfortable looking past the price increase, the item is expected to only be available in the Tucson, Arizona region, per a report on Brand Eating. This news is likely frustrating for any Taco Bell superfans nationwide who can't or won't take a road trip for a $2 meal, though some may hope that the Stacker's limited market return could be a soft launch for a wider release. This wouldn't be an unheard-of strategy for the brand, as the original Stacker release began with a market opening exclusively to the Birmingham, Alabama region before going nationwide.