The Best Way To Clean Your Mandyara

A mandyara (in Sindhi) or a mathani (in Hindi) is a kitchen tool you might not have heard of before. Essentially, it is a long-handled wooden tool with a rounded asterisk at one end. A mandyara lets you churn thick cream into butter and gives you complete control when preparing other foods such as curries, lentils, and stews. It allows you to mash and mix ingredients without removing their texture. Retaining a satisfying chewiness, they do not turn into a puree.

However, one challenge of using any wooden kitchen utensil is keeping it clean. Believe it or not, this is not as hard as you may think. When cleaning a mandyara, the trick is to use hot, soapy water and the right cleaning brush. This brush should have bristles that are long and rugged enough to remove any food particles that get stuck in the deep crevices of the tool. Once you get all of the food out, give your mandyara a thorough rinsing under warm water, and dry it off with a soft dish towel. Finally, leave your mandyara out to air dry completely before storing.