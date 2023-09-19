Burger King Wants You To Disappoint Your Homecoming Date By Taking Them There For Dinner

Burger King just asked customers one of the most important questions of the season: "Will you go to Homecoming with me?" Beginning on September 21, the fast food chain is offering a $10 BK Homecoming Meal for two, encouraging customers to grab a bite before heading to their annual HoCo festivities. In a press release, the fast food chain reveals that the BK homecoming meal features two Whopper Jr. sandwiches, two milkshakes, an order of french fries, and an order of onion rings. This brand-new promotion is aimed at young customers who are headed to their high school or collegiate homecoming celebrations, encouraging fans to surprise their date with a cost-effective, no-frills meal before an evening of school spirit.

While we're all for saving a few bucks, we aren't sure how impressed your homecoming date will be when you escort them to Burger King and drop a whole $10 on your combined meal -– especially after they spent hours getting ready and putting on their best attire just to slide into a booth as overhead fluorescent lighting flickers onto their shimmering fit. Even the most laidback date is probably expecting a little more glamour than a Burger King crown. Your best bet is bringing your buddies to enjoy a budget-friendly dinner before heading to homecoming, or maybe grabbing a late-night bite with your date when the fancy festivities have concluded and you're both craving a burger after all that dancing.