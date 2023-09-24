Why Papa John's Beloved Garlic Sauce Isn't Butter At All

When deciding on where to order pizza on pizza night, Papa John's is a worthy contender. While the restaurant has had its fair share of shady controversies, Papa John's has at least one thing going for them: its iconic garlic sauce. Fans love to smother their slices in buttery garlic dipping sauce that seems to pair well with every type of pizza, whether you prefer a slice of pepperoni, fiery buffalo chicken, or even the controversial pineapple-covered Hawaiian pizza. The sauce has become so beloved that Papa John's includes one with every pizza (unless you specify that you want a different sauce, of course). Papa John's pizza boxes even have a sauce holder built-in on the corners for easy transport to keep your garlic sauce safe until you can crack it open and enjoy.

While many would assume that the creamy sauce is butter-based, it is actually closer to a margarine. Based on the ingredients listed on Papa John's website, you can see that the sauce base contains soybean oil rather than butter or dairy products. Good news for our plant-based and vegan friends: Papa John's popular garlic sauce is vegan! While other dips contain milk and egg products like ranch, blue cheese, and honey mustard, the buttery garlic sauce contains no actual dairy components. Papa John's also released a spicy garlic sauce made from the same soybean oil base, with an added spicy kick of green jalapeno pepper and red bell pepper.