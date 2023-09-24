What, Exactly, Is An AeroPress Coffee Maker?

The AeroPress coffee maker was invented in 2005 by engineer Alan Adler. It is a manual immersion brewer that utilizes pressure to make a smoother cup of coffee than what many other machines can produce. Like a moka pot, the AeroPress is typically small and can brew up to two cups of coffee at a time.

There are three connecting pieces that make up the AeroPress: the plunger, brew chamber, and filter cap (where the coffee grounds go). The design allows pressure to build up in the brewing chamber. Once the AeroPress is pressurized, the user gently presses the plunger down to push the coffee through a filter, out of the bottom, and into a cup.

Although you can use the AeroPress to brew nearly any type of coffee drink by changing the grind size, water temperature, and filter, the espresso-style brew is less bitter than traditional espresso because the process uses lower-temperature water. The recommended grind size of medium-fine produces a richer cup of coffee than a percolator and makes it easier to use the plunger.