Keep Your Air Fryer Sparkling Clean With Silicone Liners

Air fryers make delicious and crispy food in minutes and can cook virtually anything. However, they can be a pain to clean, especially if something was burned. To prevent a mess, they can be lined with parchment paper or tin foil, but these can tear and/or fly around the cooking chamber because of the fan unless they are weighed down. The best liner to use is silicone, and a pack of two can be purchased for less than $20 on Amazon.

Silicone liners come in different sizes, depending on the size of your air fryer basket. They're heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, nonstick, and they are dishwasher safe. The best thing about these liners is that they catch the mess, so the air fryer doesn't need to be scrubbed. Simply remove them from the air fryer and toss them in the dishwasher or gently clean the silicone mats by hand.

In addition to being nonstick, silicone liners are versatile and can be used in microwaves, skillets, and in the oven. They're also heavier than parchment paper and tin foil, so they can be placed in an air fryer while it preheats without creating a whirlwind. Most silicone liners are designed to fit in both round and square air fryer baskets and can also be used in a toaster oven-style air fryer.