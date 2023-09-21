The Viral Stone Stove Steak Isn't Worth The Time Or Effort

You've probably seen the primitive cooking videos on TikTok by now. They're aesthetically pleasing and often feature scenic locations that many of us daydream about. Plus, the videos appeal to our primal urge to return to nature. However, these videos should probably have a disclaimer: Don't try this at home. No, you shouldn't grill steaks on a stone stove in your backyard.

For instance, take one viral TikTok video in which the cook removes a flat stone from a pile before washing it in the river, heating it on a log stove, and grilling a steak on top. To build an outdoor stove, you first need to painstakingly drill holes in the top and sides of a log, then fill it with kindling. Once this is done, you must build a fire inside and carefully set your flat stone on top. Not only does this seem like a lot of work, but it's also situational. Coming across a flat enough rock and a ready-to-go log isn't guaranteed in nature.

Ultimately, as long as you avoid the common mistakes when grilling a steak, this method won't change the outcome. Cooking a steak on a rock won't differ from cooking a sirloin or ribeye on a grill or frying pan, despite what primitive cooking experts tell you. Beyond the time requirement, this cooking method could also be hazardous to your health.