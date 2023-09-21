Mashed Survey Uncovers Fans' Least Favorite Way To Make Coffee

Coffee is all about personal preference. When it comes to making your morning cup of Java, many factors go into the decision besides how it tastes. For example, it may depend on how much time you have, how many cups you plan on making, and whether you like to drink your Joe on the go. In our exclusive survey, Mashed asked coffee drinkers about their favorite ways to brew coffee or espresso. The award for the most popular method for brewing coffee, unsurprisingly, goes to Keurig or the drip method favored by a whopping 54% of respondents. The French press comes in second place with 18%, followed by coffee brewed in a percolator with 12%. Pour-over coffee is next in line at 11%.

None of these results were surprising, but which method is the least favorite? That title goes to Instagram's famous moka pot, which came in with only 5% of the vote. It seems that despite this unique method's social media popularity, it's not actually the best way to make your morning coffee, or at the very least, most people aren't using it as often as other methods.