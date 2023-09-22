Skippy's Girl Scout Cookies Snacks Have Us Asking: Does The Money Still Go To The Kids?

There's never been a better time for loyal fans of Girl Scout Cookies. There's a new specially-licensed Girl Scouts product scheduled to grace the shelves of major retailers nationwide starting as soon as October: Skippy P.B. Bites featuring Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors. Customers can expect to see flavors that speak to three favorites, including Tagalongs (peanut butter patties), Samoas (Caramel deLites), and Adventurefuls.

Like other kinds of Skippy P.B. Bites, these feature a crunchy cookie center and a non-sticky peanut butter or chocolate coating, according to a press release received by Mashed. First up is chocolate peanut butter, with a vanilla cookie center that's coated in Skippy peanut butter followed by a layer of milk chocolate. Next is coconut caramel, with a chocolate cookie center encased in coconut and caramel peanut butter then finished with toasted coconut flakes. Finally, the Adventurefuls are made with a chocolate cookie center enveloped in a peanut butter coating with hints of caramel then tossed with sea salt and brownie dust.

With these chocolate-peanut butter treats, you might find yourself wondering, "What about the Girl Scouts?" Rest assured, they benefit from this product roll-out, too.