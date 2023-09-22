Why Salt Puts Out Grease Fires Better Than Water

No one wants a kitchen fire, but when you realize you forgot to take the turkey out of the oven or walked away from the frying pan for what only seemed like a brief second, sometimes they happen. While the first instinct may be to dump water on a fire, that is the last thing you want to do. A chemical extinguisher works best for fires involving grease or cooking oils, but a little-known fact about salt is how effective it is against grease fires.

Salt doesn't burn in a fire, which means it can be poured directly onto the flames of a small kitchen fire and used to smother it by depriving it of oxygen. If a frying pan catches on fire, pouring salt over it can get it under control fast. But while salt can be helpful in putting out a manageably sized fire, it's not a substitute for calling for help, especially for a larger kitchen fire. It's important to use common sense in these types of situations — if a fire is big enough to concern you at all, the fire department is probably the most effective and practical solution.