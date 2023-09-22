Which Cut Of Meat Is Used In A Steakburger?

Within the world of burgers, few creations are more contentious than the steakburger. Is it just a type of smash burger that's been pressed thin during the cooking process? What cut of meat does the steakburger use? It depends on who you ask and who's wielding the spatula in the kitchen.

Take Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. This chain makes its crispy, thin patties with premium beef, although it doesn't specify exactly what cuts it uses. For most of the hungry masses, that description will suffice. But for steakburger aficionados, a steakburger has to be more than just a smash burger, even if the beef is premium.

For many, steakburgers should simply be made from steak. While you're unlikely to easily find a steakburger made from Wagyu beef, many choose other premium cuts to create their burgers. like New York strip, tenderloin, and sirloin. The truth is that you can turn nearly any cut of steak into a steakburger, so even ribeyes and T-bones are fair game. However, you may still want to rethink your definition of a steakburger.