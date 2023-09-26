Crave-Hot-Dogs-&-BBQ: 12 Facts About The Unique Hot Dog Chain

A baseball game, neighborhood cookout, or Fourth of July bash wouldn't be the same without hot dogs and barbecue. The duo proliferates at picnics and sporting events, but it's rare to see them co-headlining at a restaurant. That makes it easy to describe Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ as a multi-pronged dining experience and a must-try destination to have on your radar.

Spearheaded by couple Samantha and Salvatore Rincione in 2018, the small upstart has seen a streak of expansion in a short period of time. In five years, dozens of locations have opened around the country — and judging by the increasing amount of praise (including by Fast Casual's "Movers and Shakers" round-up) more Americans are likely to become aware of its lively appeal before long.

"Beat the craving" is the brand's on-point command, with a well-stocked booze station, gullet-busting grub, and endless entertainment showing temptations abounding at every corner. But it's also an all-ages tavern, and by diving into the details you'll understand why the place is currently making waves in the fast-casual sphere. Explore the unique aspects of the Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ chain through these cool facts.