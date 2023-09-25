Using The Air Fryer Is Surely One Way To Make Rice Krispie Treats, We Guess

Many appliances make life in the kitchen easier. A prime example is the air fryer, which can make crispy food in minutes. As their popularity grows, so do the creative recipes and different ways to use them. While many of these recipes and cooking methods are valid, some seem over the top and unnecessary.

There comes a time when every cook should ask themselves, I know that I can make this recipe using a certain appliance, but should I use it? Case in point: making Rice Krispie treats in an air fryer. Sure, it can be done, but why not use the tried-and-true method designed for recipes like that? It seems a tad messy to use anything other than a baking pan.

The first thing to consider is the safety hazard. Air fryers work by circulating hot air around the food to cook it rapidly and produce crispy results. Rice Krispies or Fruity Pebbles, which are being used in the newest TikTok craze, are small bits of cereal. True, the marshmallows go on top of the cereal, weighing them down, but if any of the cereal breaks loose, they will fly around the air fryer and potentially lodge in the heating element or damage the air fryer.