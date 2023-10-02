Apparently, Costco's Free Samples Are All-You-Can-Eat

Costco has managed to create a cult-like following of online members who regularly praise the grocery chain for its rotating stock of pre-packaged meals, its excellent deals on everyday goods and kitchen gadgets, and its famed food court staples, such as the $1.99 pizza slice and the $1.50 hot dog.

The untold truth about Costco, however, is that one of the chain's greatest deals has been right in front of customers' faces all along, namely, its free samples. Costco regularly offers complimentary samples of their packed-in-store goods, including exclusive and limited-time treats ranging from appetizers to desserts and everything in between.

The general etiquette surrounding free samples suggests that you eat just one or maybe two as a means to test whether or not you would enjoy the full product, but Costco has no official rules regarding the number of samples it can give to each member. This means that, upon request, every Costco free sample is essentially a tiny all-you-can-eat buffet.