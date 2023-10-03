The Reason Ice Milk Isn't A Thing Anymore

Before the 1990s, most people knew what ice milk was — a lower-fat, lower-calorie version of ice cream. However, few people born in the past 30 years know what ice milk is, or even realize that it still exists in stores but under a different name: It is now called low-fat ice cream.

In the olden days, before the '90s, product label rules required ice cream to contain at least 10% butterfat, and anything that contained less than that — yet had the same amount of sugar or sweetener — was called ice milk. In 1994 that changed when the FDA decided to allow these frozen sweet desserts to finally be recognized as ice cream, albeit with a label that specifies the butterfat amount is lower. When the rule went into effect on September 14, 1995, ice milk officially became 'low-fat' or 'light' ice cream in grocery stores.

People who grew up eating ice milk recall it being cheaper to buy, but also having a grittier texture and taste compared to the smoothness of regular ice cream. On a Reddit thread in which someone asked where they could find ice milk now, one cheeky commenter replied "Hopefully it died and went to ice cream hell where all those freaking little ice crystals melted away forever!"