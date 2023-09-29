McDonald's Doesn't Have Onion Rings Due To Efficiency Concerns

Onion rings have to be one of the most popular sides for a burger out there. So, why doesn't McDonald's sell them? Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz took to TikTok to answer this commonly asked question. The short answer? If you're enjoying onion rings with your burger, you're probably not ordering fries. And, McDonald's really, really likes when you order fries.

According to Haracz, McDonald's goal with their menu is to be as efficient as possible. They want you to buy food that's easy and cheap to make at a higher price. We don't need to be restaurant experts to see why that makes sense. Interestingly, though, this is why McDonald's in the U.S. are offering fewer and fewer options. The fewer options you have, the more likely you are to buy their most efficiently made menu option. Plenty of fast food fans agree that McDonald's fries are delicious, so the chain sells more than its fair share of fries. And, they make quite a profit on this salty snack. Rocking the boat and giving us the option to order onion rings means that more people will skip the fries, which isn't in their best interest. Still, if you're a McDonald's fan with a hankering for onion rings, this dream isn't entirely impossible.