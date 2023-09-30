TikTok Compared American McDonald's To Spanish McDonald's And The Result Is Fascinating

Although TikTok is great for many things, one of its best qualities is that it allows us to live vicariously through others halfway around the globe. Ever wonder, for instance, how American McDonald's compares to Spain's McDonald's? Look no further than the TikTok posts of a traveler. Creator Tommy Winkler travels the country — and the world — and regularly shares his reviews of international foods with his TikTok viewers. He tends to look at the comments on his posts and pick a destination that one of his fans suggests. So it was only a matter of time before he got around to checking out McDonald's in Spain. In a video, Winkler explains that he flew to Spain "for TikTok" and compared its McDonald's items to those we see in the U.S.

Of course, Spain's McDonald's menu is far more comprehensive than Winkler could show in one post, but he tried a number of items, some of which he liked more than others. The true appeal of videos like this is to see the unusual menu items McDonald's fans in other countries get to eat on a regular basis, and Spain's menu did not disappoint. With an emphasis on loaded burgers and smoky cheese and bacon, these are definitely some items McDonald's fans would love to see in the U.S.