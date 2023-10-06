The Best Hot Sauce For A Copycat Chick-Fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich

The worst time for an intense Chick-fil-A craving to strike is Sunday, when the chicken chain is closed. Imagine the disappointment you'll feel after getting psyched up for a sandwich or nuggets, waffle fries, and a milkshake, only to remember that the doors are shuttered to customers and no food will be served. There's no better day to roll up your sleeves to attempt to crack the code of Chick-fil-A's spicy fried chicken recipe.

As tragic as it may seem that you can't hop in your car and pull up to the drive-thru window, all hope is not lost. Before you have a nuclear meltdown, turn to a trusty copycat spicy chicken sandwich recipe. Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson says this recipe is difficult to mess up — apart from potentially burning or undercooking the chicken. The secret is in the hot sauce, and there's a chance you have it in your pantry already — it's none other than Texas Pete.