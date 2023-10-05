KFC's Chizza Menu Item Was Ahead Of Its Time

You have to hand it to KFC — the company certainly doesn't rest on its laurels of basic fried chicken, instead thinking outside of the box and developing revolutionary menu items like the donut sandwich and the controversial Double Down. While the American menu is sometimes radical, there are plenty of international KFC menu items you won't find in the U.S. Ranked among them is KFC's ode to pizza — the Chizza.

With KFC's parent company Yum Brands also owning Pizza Hut, you may have thought this combo was a long time coming, but the Chizza isn't a traditional pizza that happens to feature the Colonel's signature fried chicken. Instead, the Chizza is a flat piece of fried chicken smothered in cheese, sauce, and a variety of toppings. The chain first introduced the Chizza at its locations in the Philippines in 2015, but it wasn't long before it spread to other countries including Japan and Singapore. The toppings varied across markets ranging from pepperoni and pineapple to peppers, onions, and chicken ham. There was even a version with jalapeños.

The KFC menu item sounds perfect for those who want a saucy snack that's easy to hold. In many ways, it's cutting-edge in its combo of both fried chicken and pizza (two fast food staples) into an easy-to-hold snack. Unfortunately, it may have been just a little too revolutionary at the time of its release.