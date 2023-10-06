Starbucks Phased Out Its Smoothies, And Basically Nobody Noticed

Starbucks' menu doesn't have many healthy drinks to choose from. Their blended frappuccinos have been referred to as adult morning milkshakes, as they're basically a mixture of coffee, sugar, and ice.

While most of the coffee chain's drinks contain some amount of added sugar, their smoothies were a beacon of health in its menu's sweetened abyss. Of course, homemade smoothies are generally better than premade, but sometimes grabbing one on the go is your only option. Plus, despite not having complete control over the ingredients, a mixture of fruits — and sometimes even veggies — is often better than most fast food alternatives.

For those unfamiliar with Starbucks' menu, there was a time when it offered four different smoothie flavors: strawberry banana, chocolate banana, orange mango, and a pineapple coconut green smoothie, which was made with green cabbage and spinach. Starbucks began testing out smoothies in select stores in 2014, and after a successful launch, it came to believe consumers wanted more fresh, clean ingredients without sacrificing flavor. Unfortunately for the company, this wasn't true for many customers.